It is known that during the 2022-2024 period, exports of Indian wheat were reduced. This is due to the fact that the wheat belt of India has suffered after a severe drought. Initially, exports were reduced by 2 million tons per month but at the moment this parameter has almost returned to the original value. This is good news, as many Asian countries depend on cheap Indian grain and are interested in maintaining supply stability.

The food security of some countries depends on India, so special requests for emergency supplies were sent to the Government of India and were approved (1.5 million tons). By the way, India is also the world’s second-largest exporter of rice but there have been no problems with this crop in recent years. Production volumes have remained at the same level.

World wheat prices have declined in the last 2 years, but are now gradually stabilizing. Indian wheat is in demand not only in the Asian region but also in Africa. European companies are willing to purchase Asian grain for sale on the domestic market or for resale. Huge volumes of grain are shipped from India to America. Most often grain is transported in bags or in bulk.

For wholesale purchases, you can find a charterer using logistics tools available online.

Next, we are talking about where you can buy Indian grain, and also consider ways to deliver it to North American countries.

Purchase of Indian Wheat on a B2B platform

Wheat can be bought in bulk on B2B marketplaces that bring sellers and wholesale buyers together. In the catalog, you can sort the goods by country of origin and select Indian grain. You need to contact the supplier and find out the details of the transaction: batch size, price, payment methods, and more.

Buyers should be sure to visit the vendor's official website and read the company description and reviews. It is recommended to cooperate only with trusted companies and avoid companies with dubious reputations.

• registration in a few minutes;

• search for profitable offers;

• good selection of wheat, beans, rice;

• free logistics tool;

• only trusted suppliers.

Aspiring vendors can sell wheat through B2B platforms by creating product cards and specifying item characteristics and contact details.

Quick Logistics Calculator

Logistics calculators help find charterers by allowing users to enter data about ports of departure and arrival, dates, and transportation types to receive lists of current offers with approximate prices. It is recommended to pay attention not only to price but also to the reliability of the carrier.

