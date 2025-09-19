CRED MINER Launches One-Click Multi-Crypto Mining, Ushering in a New Era of Diversified Passive Income

[London, September 2025] As the digital asset investment landscape shifts from passive holding to active value generation, cloud mining is fast becoming the mainstream method for cryptocurrency-based asset growth.

This week, global cloud mining leader CRED MINER officially launched its innovative “One-Click Multi-Crypto Mining” feature, enabling users to mine DOGE, XRP, and SOL simultaneously through a unified interface. This new functionality simplifies operations across multiple cryptocurrencies while optimizing returns and minimizing risk—signalling the arrival of a diversified and automated cloud mining era.

Multi-Crypto Mining for Flexible Daily Yields

Traditional cloud mining platforms typically support only a single asset, requiring users to manually switch coins or operate multiple accounts. CRED MINER’s new multi-crypto mining solution removes these barriers. Through advanced algorithms, the system dynamically allocates computing power based on chain profitability and network efficiency, maximizing daily earnings without any user intervention.

“Our users hold a variety of digital assets,” said the head of the CRED MINER technical team. “We designed this system to ensure that every token—from DOGE to XRP to SOL—works for the user around the clock.”

Flexible Mining Contracts for All Investor Levels

To support the new feature, CRED MINER has released a diverse range of cloud mining contracts suitable for beginners and advanced investors alike:

All contracts are automatically settled daily, with full support for real-time withdrawal or reinvestment, ensuring a completely passive and transparent investment experience.

Built on Sustainability and Security

CRED MINER operates over 135 mining facilities worldwide, located in low-energy regions including Northern Europe, North America, Africa, and Asia. All operations are powered by 100% renewable energy sources such as hydro, wind, and solar, reinforcing the platform’s commitment to sustainable blockchain infrastructure.

To safeguard user funds and data, the platform incorporates military-grade cold wallet storage, SSL encrypted transmission, and two-factor authentication (2FA)—delivering enterprise-level protection.

Registration and Purchase Incentives

New users receive $12 in free mining power upon registration, along with a daily login bonus of $0.66, enabling them to start earning without any initial investment. In addition, users can earn 3%-5% commission by referring friends who sign up and purchase mining contracts. The maximum referral reward for a single user can reach $50,000, creating multiple channels for asset growth.

Conclusion

“Our goal is to help users effortlessly activate the value of every digital asset they own,” said CRED MINER CEO Jack Kay. “The launch of multi-crypto mining is just the beginning. We will continue expanding our supported cryptocurrencies and contract options to help global users generate passive income anytime, anywhere.”

Start mining smarter with CRED MINER today—your smartphone is your personal mining machine.

Official Website: https://www.credminer.com

Business Contact: [email protected]

Segui il canale AgrigentoOggi su WhatsApp